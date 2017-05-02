Diane Abbott Struggles To Explain How Labour Will Pay For Extra Police In Car Crash Interview

Diane Abbott struggled through an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari this morning as she attempted to explain how much Labour’s policy of recruiting 10,000 more police officers would cost.

“If we recruit the 10,000 policemen and woman over a four year period we believe it will be about £300,000,” the shadow home secretary said.

But Ferrari questioned the figure. “£300,000 for 10,000 police officers? What are you paying them?” he asked.

If the extra police were funded with £300,000 a year it would leave each new officer with a salary of just £30 a year.

Abbott, who can be heard shuffling paper as she searched for the right figures, corrected herself.

“No. I mean. Sorry. They will cost. It will cost. About £80m. We get to that figure because we anticipate recruiting 25,000 police officers year at least, over a period of four years,” she explained. “We’re looking at what average police wages are generally, but also specifically police wages in London.”

But Ferrari told Abbott the figures she had given did not appear to make sense. “I don’t understand. If you divide £80m by 10,000 you get £8,000. Is that what you are going to pay these police men and women?” he said. “Has this been thought through?”

The shadow home secretary insisted: “Of course it has been thought through.”

Asked about the interview, Jeremy Corbyn said he was “not embarrassed in the slightest”.