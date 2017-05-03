Tim Farron was confronted by an angry Brexit supporter today who revealed he would be voting Conservative for the first time in his life.

Malcolm Baker, celebrated his 65th birthday today, by shouting at the Lib Dem leader during a campaign stop in Kidlington.

“I tell you what, you keep going on all the time. I voted leave and I am proud to vote leave and I knew what I was voting for,” he said.

Farron defended himself against the apparent accusation that he thought people who voted for Brexit were racist. “Loads of my mates voted leave, I don’t think they are racist,” he told Baker.

But Baker was not having any of it. “Yes you do,” he insisted.