Ant And Dec Reveal New 'SM:TV Live' Anniversary Special Details

Ant and Dec have revealed further details about the upcoming ‘SM:TV Live’ special.

The hit Saturday morning kids show celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, with the Geordie duo reuniting with former co-host Cat Deeley for a one-off special.

And now fans know exactly when they can expect to see it back on screens, as Ant and Dec discussed the plans backstage at Sunday’s (14 May) TV Baftas.

Gareth Davies via Getty Images Ant, Dec and Cat are bringing back 'SM:TV Live' next year

“ITV have just agreed,” Ant told journalists (via Daily Star).

Dec continued: “They are onboard now and we have had our first discussions about it and it looks like it is going to go ahead. Not this September but next August September 2018.

“It will be 20 years since we launched it and we thought it would be great.”

Ant went on: “We can’t have the same studio unfortunately as it’s all getting changed around but we are getting the team back together.”

Revealing how the show will take the same format as the original, Dec added: “We are going to do it at 9:25am. It will be three hours, but we are in our forties now.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Ant and Dec picked up a TV Bafta on Sunday night

Ant and Dec hosted ‘SM:TV Live’ from its launch in 1998, until they quit in 2001, while Cat continued to front it with Tess Daly and Brian Dowling until she left in 2002.

While ‘SM:TV Live’ was cancelled in 2003 due to falling ratings after the trio’s departure, Cat still fronted sister show ‘CD:UK’ until 2005.

The trio delighted fans last month when they reunited on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ to confirm the ‘SM:TV Live’ special.

