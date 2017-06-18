Ant McPartlin Checks Into Rehab After Admitting To Drink And Drugs Problems

Ant McPartlin - one half of TV’s Ant and Dec - is checking himself into rehab, after bravely admitting to problems with prescription drugs, substance abuse and alcohol.

The TV presenter will now spent at least two months in a clinic, after telling best friend Declan Donnelly and wife Lisa Armstrong he needed help.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Ant McPartlin is checking into rehab

Speaking to The Sun, Ant revealed how his problems with addiction were caused by depression.

He also suffers from chronic pain in his right knee after a botched operation two years ago, which caused him to become hooked on prescription painkillers.

A spokesperson for the star declined to comment further when contacted by HuffPost UK.

PA Wire/PA Images Ant and Dec recently picked up OBEs

Ant has just finished work on the most recent series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, and he and Dec are currently on a break from their work commitments before the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ starts in November.

The pair work solidly from November through until June presenting ‘I’m A Celebrity’, filming auditions for ‘BGT’ and hosting a series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ before the ‘BGT’ live shows start each year.

PA Wire/PA Images Ant and Dec have just finished work on the most recent series of 'Britain's Got Talent'

Earlier this week, it was revealed the pair earn as much as £79,000 a day, thanks to their golden handcuffs deal with ITV, production companies and other ventures.

Useful websites and helplines: Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk

