Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump’s newly-appointed communications director, has attempted to downplay previous fall-outs with his new boss - by deleting tweets that might be seen as critical of the US President.

The Wall Street millionaire had previously called Trump a “hack politician”, but made clear on Friday that the President brings it up “every 15 seconds” as he apologised once again for the remark and the pair appeared to let bygones be bygones.

Scaramucci continued to put distance between himself and his old views by announcing on Saturday he was deleting old tweets critical of Trump, or at odds with his policies, in the name of “transparency”.