Anti-pollution activists blocked a busy central London road on Tuesday evening, causing long delays.

Campaigners staged a protest against air pollution for the second time in two days as they sat across Marylebone Road, near Baker Street station, during rush hour.

Images from traffic cameras show a group of activists sat in the middle of the road with a large banner preventing motorists from passing.

Transport for London (TfL) warned commuters at about 7pm to expect “long delays” in the area.