Anti-Semitic hate incidents have reached a new record high in the UK, new figures show. A report from the Community Security Trust (CST) indicates the Jewish community was targeted at a rate of nearly four times a day last year. The charity, which monitors anti-Semitism, recorded 1,382 anti-Semitic incidents nationwide in 2017.

This was the highest tally the organisation has registered for a calendar year since it began gathering the data in 1984, reports the Press Association. The figure was up by 3% compared with 1,346 in 2016, which had itself been a record annual total. There was no obvious single cause behind the trend, according to the CST, although one factor quoted is the “publicity regarding alleged antisemitism in the Labour Party”. Its assessment said: ” Often increases in anti-Semitic incidents have been attributable to reactions to specific trigger events that cause identifiable, short-term spikes in incident levels.

“However, this was not the case in 2017. Instead, it appears that the factors that led to a general, sustained high level of anti-Semitic incidents in 2016 have continued throughout much of 2017.” The report also pointed to a longer trend and a rise in all forms of hate crime after the EU referendum. These factors may have caused higher levels of incidents as well as encouraging more reporting of anti-Semitic incidents from victims and witnesses in the Jewish community, the CST said

CST Graffiti on a sign at a synagogue in Leeds.