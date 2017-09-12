Apple has unveiled its next-generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at a Special Event held at the brand-new Apple Campus.

Apple

While the event itself was dominated by the unveiling of the iPhone X, the company’s most advanced smartphone ever, the iPhone 8 will still be an attractive proposition for those that want the latest features but without the iPhone X’s £999 price tag.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are both available to pre-order on the 15 September and have a UK release date of 22 September

Apple iPhone 8 + iPhone 8 Plus Specs

The iPhone 8 might not have the ‘wow factor’ of its more premium sibling but that doesn’t mean it’s in anyway lacking in the specs department.

This is every bit a flagship device for Apple and as such boasts some seriously impressive features.

Apple

Just like the previous generation the iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display while the iPhone 8 Plus has a larger 5.5-inch Retina HD display.

Unlike the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 comes with the circular Home Button and yes, it does feature Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus will sport the same powerful A11 chip found in the iPhone X which means that performance shouldn’t in any way suffer.

Apple

The iPhone 8 has a new 12MP sensor while the iPhone 8 Plus has an all-new 12MP dual-camera system that allows you to take not only photos using Portrait Mode but a brand-new feature that Apple’s calling Portrait Lighting.

Apple

This uses the iPhone’s powerful A11 chip to analyse in real-time the subjects face, the surrounding environment and then is able to accurately recreate professional lighting profiles as though you have a studio right there with you.

The results are, at least in the demo environment, really impressive.

Apple

Both phones feature the same waterproofing found on the iPhone 7 so while you can certainly take them for a dip in the pool, it’s definitely advisable to keep them clear from the ocean.

Apple

Just like the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both support wireless charging using the QI standard.

Apple iPhone 8 + iPhone 8 Plus Design

The iPhone 8 shares many of the design elements found on the iPhone X, incorporating both the glass back from the iPhone 4 with the design profile of the iPhone 6.

Apple

Apple claims this is the strongest glass ever used on a smartphone, hopefully subduing anyone who takes one look at the iPhone 8 and immediately sees a large repair bill.

You get the same stereo speakers that were debuted on the iPhone 7 as well as a single matte aluminium band that runs around the edge of the device.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available in three colours: Silver, Gold and Space Grey.

Apple iPhone 8 + iPhone 8 Plus UK Price And Release Date

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus has a UK release date of 22 September, although you’ll be able to pre-order both from the 15 September.

iPhone 8 Pricing:

iPhone 8 64GB: £699

iPhone 8 256GB: £849

iPhone 8 Plus Pricing: