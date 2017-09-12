Apple is set to release not one but three new iPhones this year at its 12 September Event held, for the very first time, at Apple’s brand new Campus.

Thanks to a pretty substantial leak that took place just days before the unveiling we know, with some certainty, that Apple will unveil the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and its premium bells and whistles iPhone X.

It is, without a shadow of a doubt Apple’s biggest date of the year and with 2017 being the 10th Anniversary of the original iPhone, this year’s is set to be something rather special.

Beck Diefenbach / Reuters

Apple’s iPhone Event UK Time:

Apple’s iPhone Event is taking place on the 12 September and will start at 6PM GMT.

How To Watch Apple’s iPhone Event Live:

Apple always streams its event live and this year is no different.

You can watch it a number of ways:

Any MacBook, iMac or Mac Pro that’s running the latest version of Safari

Any iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch that’s running the latest version of iOS

Apple TV

Windows 10 PC running the latest version of Microsoft Edge

The event will also be available to watch in full once it has finished so if you don’t fancy devoting your entire evening to Apple’s new range of products you can always catch-up on what happened tomorrow morning instead.

What To Expect: iPhone X, iPhone 8, Watch LTE, Apple TV

That’s right. This is looking likely to be one of Apple’s busiest events ever with four brand-new products expected to get their debut.

The most obvious is of course the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Rumours suggest these phones will simply be enhanced versions of the current generation, boasting a new dual-camera system, Touch ID fingerprint scanner and the all-new operating system iOS 11. Remarkably that’s just about all we know.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

What we know a lot more about however is the iPhone X. This is going to be Apple’s brand-new ultra-premium smartphone that some say might cost as much as £1,000.

The iPhone X will reportedly feature 5.7-inch OLED display that takes up the whole of the front of the device.

That means that yes, the Touch ID Home Button is gone, replaced instead with an all-new revolutionary 3D face-scanning technology that Apple will supposedly call Face ID. This technology will allow you to not only access your phone but create custom animated emojis which respond to your facial expressions.

The iPhone X will also reportedly come with a dual-camera system, wireless charging and the same waterproofing found on the iPhone 7.

Well fortunately there are no actual iPhone 8 or iPhone X renders in the OS, but the LTE Apple Watch and revised AirPods weren't so lucky pic.twitter.com/ddO1vL0PgA — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Next up is the Apple Watch LTE. Now this was revealed as part of a major software leak that supposedly shows the new Apple Watch as part of the Watch App on iPhone.

In the image it shows a normal Apple Watch but with the same signal bars that you would currently find on an iPhone. This would let you send messages, make calls and even stream music direct from your Apple Watch. It’s not yet clear whether this means you’ll need a new contract in addition to the one you already have for your iPhone.