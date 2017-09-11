Less than 48 hours before Apple are set to officially launch the ‘iPhone 8’ in California, a major internal leak has seen long-standing rumours, about several new devices, revealed to the public.

According to the BBC, 9to5Mac were one of only two sources given access to a highly-guarded version of iOS, Apple’s software for the iPhone and iPad. Within it contained hints and details about the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and a new Apple Watch that can make calls.

Apple iPhone X

The first news is that the D22 ‘iPhone 8’ will actually be marketed as the ‘iPhone X’, and there will also be two new iPhone 8 handsets (the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus).

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

The new handsets will reportedly come with a host of updated features, including portrait lighting for creating dSLR-like shots. This tech creates depth by simulating different lighting effects, such as contour light, natural light, stage light, stage light mono, studio light.

There is also True Tone display, for correcting white balancing (similar to the technology seen on the iPad Pro), and of course we can expect to see a 1125 x 2436 resolution.

As we already knew, Touch ID fingerprint recognition will now be resigned to older models, and replaced with a facial recognition program, named ‘Face ID’ (at least they’re consistent with their naming policy).

Can't stop watching this Face ID setup animation from the leaked iOS 11 GM build. So cute! pic.twitter.com/SMvjFo7Was — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) September 9, 2017

Tutorials demonstrating how to set up the Face ID were included in the leak and show a (bizarrely captivating) 3D instruction GIF of a cartoon face.

There were also a new set of wallpapers coming with the release of iOS 11.

As well as animated versions of emoji characters for iMessage - information revealed in a separate leak from programmer Steve Troughton Smith, who specialises in writing iPhone software.

Troughton Smith said that these animated emojis will be named ‘Animoji’, and will use facial tracking and your voice to create expressive animated messages.

The leak also touched on previous claims from the HomePod firmware leak, that Apple will be ditching the concept of a Home button in favour of a full-screen experience.

What if the lock button becomes the home button? 🤔 — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 2, 2017

Users will be able to enable SOS mode by pressing the power and power switch (which will be called the side button and not the lock button) and will be used to interact when there is no home button.

There has also been a minor revision to the AirPods.

Apple Watch LTE

The Apple Watch will have a new watch face, and reportedly the additional functionality of making calls. This is after a screenshot of the Control Centre showed a mobile signal indicator (seen below).

Well fortunately there are no actual iPhone 8 or iPhone X renders in the OS, but the LTE Apple Watch and revised AirPods weren't so lucky pic.twitter.com/ddO1vL0PgA — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

Apple TV will not be immune to changes either, with reports that there will be a 4K version of the device being unveiled.

AppleTV6,2, or 'Apple TV 4K' as it's officially called, has a three-core A10 Fusion CPU and 3GB RAM — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 11, 2017

This all comes less than a month after another leak, which supposedly showed the most controversial new feature - a total screen re-design that ditched Touch ID home button and instead incorporated a huge curved edge-to-edge screen - the timing could not have been worse for Apple.

We still don’t know the price of Apple’s most advanced phone yet, nor do we have any idea whether these features have made it into the final handset.