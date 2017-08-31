Apple will unveil its new iPhone 8 to the world at a special event on the 12 September.

This will be the first event to take place at Apple’s ‘Spaceship’ campus in Cupertino, California.

While it’s not confirmed, for the last six years Apple has used this event to unveil a brand-new version of the iPhone and we expect this year to be no different.

Apple

The iPhone 8 will reportedly arrive with some major changes both to its design and to the features on offer.

Reports suggest it will be just one phone size that comes with a stunning bezel-less OLED display that completely covers the front of the phone.

As such it means the iPhone’s iconic home button could be either moved to the back of the phone or removed entirely.

To replace the TouchID sensor on the front Apple has reportedly been working on a revolutionary new face-scanning technology that can unlock the phone when it sees you.

Finally the company is expected to unveil an all-new design for the iPhone that blends both the glass-heavy features from the iPhone 4 with the rounded ‘pebble’ shape that was first debuted with the iPhone 6.

Other reported new features include wireless charging as well as a new camera system that improves on the current dual-cameras found on the iPhone 7 Plus.

In addition to the iPhone 8 there are also rumours that Apple will unveil a brand-new version of Apple TV that boasts both 4K and HDR capabilities, putting it now level with Google’s Chromecast and Amazon’s Fire Stick.