While ‘The Apprentice’ sees candidates vying for a business deal with Lord Sugar, it’s not uncommon for those who are unsuccessful on the show to stick around in the entertainment industry - and that’s exactly what this week’s boardroom casualty is hoping to do.

After nine weeks on the show, Bushra Shaikh was fired by Alan in Wednesday (29 November) night’s episode, and speaking to HuffPost UK, she admitted that there’s one reality TV show that’s caught her eye.