Ariana Grande has announced that she vows to return to Manchester to perform a charity gig, saying she “won’t let hate win”.

While the US star said on Friday that she vowed to return within a year to the afflicted city, TMZ website is now quoting sources as saying she could be back on stage as soon as Sunday 4 June, less than a fortnight after the attack that killed 22 people.

Reports say that the singer will headline the concert, with other stars also being invited to perform, to help raise money for the victims’ fund. A venue is yet to be confirmed, but it is not expected to take place at the Manchester Arena, where the bombing occurred earlier this week.

The US pop star has expressed her admiration for the bravery of those affected by Monday’s tragedy following her concert, saying they had been “more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know”.

She wrote: “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”