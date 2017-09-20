Stockport Armed Stand-Off Ends Safely After Man Refused To Leave Home

An armed siege in Stockport has ended safely after several hours, local media has reported.

A 39-year-old man locked himself in a house in Woodley early on Wednesday and had been making threats, Greater Manchester Police said.

A man and a woman were believed to be inside the property. Police said the man was believed to be armed with a knife and a baseball bat, but the duo were not thought to be hostages or in any danger.

Greater Manchester Police was called to the house on Parry Mead at around 8.25am and have been attempting to engage with the man who some reports have suggested is wanted on a recall to prison. The force has not confirmed this.