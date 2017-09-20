Stockport Armed Stand-Off Ends Safely After Man Refused To Leave Home

An armed siege in Stockport has ended safely after several hours, local media has reported.
A 39-year-old man locked himself in a house in Woodley early on Wednesday and had been making threats, Greater Manchester Police said.
A man and a woman were believed to be inside the property. Police said the man was believed to be armed with a knife and a baseball bat, but the duo were not thought to be hostages or in any danger.
Greater Manchester Police was called to the house on Parry Mead at around 8.25am and have been attempting to engage with the man who some reports have suggested is wanted on a recall to prison. The force has not confirmed this.
Manchester Evening News (MEN) reported that “at least 30” officers attended, with police confirming officers are armed.
The street was cordoned off while the siege was underway, with many locals left locked out of their homes.
According to the MEN the armed man has been demanding food and beer from the police.
Inspector Stephen Gilbertson of GMP’s Stockport borough said:
“We have spent today attempting to engage with the man to bring this siege situation to a safe and peaceful end.
“I understand the local community will be extremely concerned, but I would like to reassure them that we are doing all that we can to keep everyone safe.
“Seeing armed officers on the streets is always worrying, however they are there purely as a precaution, should the situation escalate.
“I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation so far today. Hopefully we will have brought the situation to a safe conclusion very soon.”