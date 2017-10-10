Arrest After Child Sex Abuse Victim Is Pictured In Bid To Save Her From 'Dark Web' Molester

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police took the unusual step of identifying a child sex abuse victim being molested on the notorious ‘dark web’.

German police published pictures of a four-year-old girl filmed in a harrowing sexual abuse video in a bid to save her from the perpetrator.

The suspect was arrested in the northern county of Wesermarsch in Lower Saxony on Monday evening. He is a close acquaintance of the victim, and his apartment was searched and evidence seized, the Associated Press reported.