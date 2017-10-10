All Sections
    • NEWS
    10/10/2017 09:09 BST | Updated 10/10/2017 09:25 BST

    Arrest After Child Sex Abuse Victim Is Pictured In Bid To Save Her From 'Dark Web' Molester

    A 24-year-old man is in custody.

    A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police took the unusual step of identifying a child sex abuse victim being molested on the notorious ‘dark web’.

    German police published pictures of a four-year-old girl filmed in a harrowing sexual abuse video in a bid to save her from the perpetrator.

    The suspect was arrested in the northern county of Wesermarsch in Lower Saxony on Monday evening. He is a close acquaintance of the victim, and his apartment was searched and evidence seized, the Associated Press reported. 

    BKA
    Police took the unusual step of releasing images of the little girl because they feared she was still in danger. Image has been blurred following an arrest in the case 

    Footage of the abuse was discovered on a platform on the notorious ‘dark web’ – an encrypted version of the internet where users are theoretically untraceable.

    According to a Federal Criminal Police Office statement, investigators say the abuse took place during the period of October 2016 – July 2017 in Germany.

    Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999

    Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898

