Arrest After Child Sex Abuse Victim Is Pictured In Bid To Save Her From 'Dark Web' Molester

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police took the unusual step of identifying a child sex abuse victim being molested on the notorious ‘dark web’.
German police published pictures of a four-year-old girl filmed in a harrowing sexual abuse video in a bid to save her from the perpetrator.
The suspect was arrested in the northern county of Wesermarsch in Lower Saxony on Monday evening. He is a close acquaintance of the victim, and his apartment was searched and evidence seized, the Associated Press reported.
Footage of the abuse was discovered on a platform on the notorious ‘dark web’ – an encrypted version of the internet where users are theoretically untraceable.
According to a Federal Criminal Police Office statement, investigators say the abuse took place during the period of October 2016 – July 2017 in Germany.
Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898