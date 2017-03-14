Arron Banks Kicked Out Of Ukip For Claiming Paul Nuttall 'Couldn't Knock The Skin Off A Rice Pudding'

Controversial businessman Arron Banks is set to launch his own political party after being “suspended” from Ukip for saying Paul Nuttall “couldn’t knock the skin off a rice pudding”.

The insurance tycoon, who has ploughed more than a million pounds into Ukip since October 2014, this morning tweeted that he was no longer part of the party.

A source close to Banks told Huff Post UK the Bristol-based multimillionaire was now “100%” certain to start his own party.

A spokesman for Ukip claimed that Banks’s membership “lapsed at the beginning of the year”, but was unable to clarify if he had been suspended.

Banks’s right-hand man Andy Wigmore told The Huffington Post UK: “They chucked him out for bringing the party into disrepute.”

He added that the “Carswell wing of the party” supported Banks being suspended.