Article 50 Triggered By Theresa May As UK Begins Two Year Countdown To Brexit

Theresa May has triggered Article 50 and begun the two year countdown to the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

Sir Tim Barrow, the UK’s ambassador to the EU, formally notified Brussels of the decision at 12.25pm today when he handed over a letter to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council.

In her letter to Tusk, the prime minister said: “We are leaving the European Union, but we are not leaving Europe - and we want to remain committed partners and allies to our friends across the continent.”

Tusk told a press conference in Brussels: “There’s no reason to pretend this is a happy day - neither in Brussels or London.

“There is nothing to win in this process and I am talking about both sides. In essence, this is about damage control.”

He said his message to the UK was: “We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye.”