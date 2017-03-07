Artist Navigates Grief With Simple Yet Relatable Drawings About Life After Loss

An artist is documenting her thoughts around grief in a series of simple yet relatable drawings.

A few years back, Mari Andrew’s father passed away from a heart attack. Since then, she’s been navigating a rocky road of emotions - from being completely overwhelmed by sadness to learning to live with her loss.

To deal with this intense period, Andrew created illustrations about bereavement and her experience.

She explained on Instagram: “It’s different for everyone, but my personal experience is that grief doesn’t ever go away, but it does change shape and it becomes something you can hold rather than something that overwhelms you -a part of you, rather than a burden.”