Ashley Graham has discretely hit out at Victoria’s Secret for their lack of curve models in another of their annual shows.
In an Instagram post captioned “Got my wings,” Graham responded to Victoria’s Secret’s choice to have standard-size-only models in their 2017 Shanghai show, by editing in a pair of wings to one of her Addition Elle runway looks.
Graham often shares her views on body diversity - or lack thereof - in the fashion industry, especially in the world of lingerie and swimwear modelling.
In a moving TED talk in 2015, Graham spoke about the isolating nature of working in the fashion industry as a ‘plus size’ model.
She said: “My body, like my confidence, had been picked apart and controlled by others who didn’t necessarily understand it.”
Opening up about the moment she realised her self-worth was down to her, Graham continued: “By reclaiming my body as my own, I understood - as a woman - that I had a greater purpose... to redefine beauty.”
With numerous fashion covers under her belt, not to mention runway experience at New York Fashion Week, it’s not like Graham wouldn’t be a catch for the Victoria’s Secret casting agents.
Future show casters might want to keep an open mind because, in Graham’s words, “this is the generation of body diversity. The current is changing.”