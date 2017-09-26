Theresa May should pump half a billion pound into the NHS to avoid a looming winter crisis for the NHS, Labour has said.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworrth said the bailout fund was needed to protect patients who rely on overstretched services.

During a BBC interview, Ashworth also appeared to row back on pledges Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell made during his speech to “take back” all health services from any PFI (private finance initiative) deals.

He said a “only a handful” of hospitals had a problem and some deals would need to be renegotiated, adding reviewing all the contracts was the right thing to do.

It comes amid questions whether the policy is affordable, with some claiming it would cost the public purse £80 billion.