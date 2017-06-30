ASOS has been praised by the internet for featuring a range of swimwear and lingerie models with unedited stretchmarks.
The online fashion retailer made no official announcement about a change in their photoshopping policy, but more and more customers are picking up on the tiger stripes that are appearing across the website.
And we’re so on board.
Shopping online for bikinis can often be a soul-destroying experience - not only because we don’t have enough money to buy everything we want - but because of the heavily filtered bodies on display.
But ASOS has decided to go against the grain and leave silver stretch lines in tact, as well as birthmarks and acne scars in other instances.
The first evidence of the brand not removing stretchmarks seems to be from back in 2016, when Olivia Tuffrey tweeted a picture, saying: “Well done ASOS. Faint stretch marks and acne scars that aren’t hidden.”
But the image wasn’t widely spread or acknowledged up by the brand themselves at the time.
It was only this month that the decision became more public, as a series of models appeared in their natural state and the brand thanked social media users for their support.
And international editions of the website seem to have been updated in the last 48 hours as well.
The NHS says stretchmarks are narrow streaks or lines that occur on the surface of the skin. And they can occur for a variety of reasons, including pregnancy, rapid weight gain, or just during puberty. If you have a family history of stretch marks then you are more likely to get them yourself.
HuffPostUK has contacted ASOS for comment and will update this article.