ASOS loves an unusual fashion accessory.
Which is why the fashion retailer’s recent addition of ‘ASOS Round Sunglasses With Hoop Earrings’ has a lot more to it than meets the eye.
At first glance they look like your average pair of dark-tinted shades, but these sunnies actually have a pair of cords attached to the legs of the glasses that extend to give the appearance of silver hoop earrings.
A festival summer staple this summer? We think not.
Originally priced at £16, the shades-come-earrings are currently reduced to £12.50.
The brand has a reputation for stocking the weird and the wonderful - from strap-on dinosaur tales to side boob enhancers - and we love them for it.
