    • STYLE
    25/07/2017 11:16 BST

    ASOS Is Selling Sunglasses That Are Also Earrings, And We Can't Believe Our Eyes

    Huh?

    ASOS loves an unusual fashion accessory. 

    Which is why the fashion retailer’s recent addition of ‘ASOS Round Sunglasses With Hoop Earrings’ has a lot more to it than meets the eye. 

    At first glance they look like your average pair of dark-tinted shades, but these sunnies actually have a pair of cords attached to the legs of the glasses that extend to give the appearance of silver hoop earrings.

    A festival summer staple this summer? We think not. 

    ASOS

    Originally priced at £16, the shades-come-earrings are currently reduced to £12.50. 

    The brand has a reputation for stocking the weird and the wonderful - from strap-on dinosaur tales to side boob enhancers - and we love them for it. 

    ASOS
    ASOS

    H/T: Fashionista

