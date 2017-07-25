ASOS loves an unusual fashion accessory.

Which is why the fashion retailer’s recent addition of ‘ASOS Round Sunglasses With Hoop Earrings’ has a lot more to it than meets the eye.

At first glance they look like your average pair of dark-tinted shades, but these sunnies actually have a pair of cords attached to the legs of the glasses that extend to give the appearance of silver hoop earrings.

A festival summer staple this summer? We think not.