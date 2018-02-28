Asylum Is Not Just About A Safe Place To Live, It Is Having Human Rights

Claiming asylum is not a crime. But in the last two years, I have been detained twice – locked up without any criminal offence being committed.

Detention centres are full of desperate people. Many are addicted to drugs like heroin. I think it is because people cannot imagine going back to where they came from, they have already seen such horror on their journeys. They want to send people back to so-called safe countries like Bulgaria and Romania where they were beaten and where police chased them with dogs. People could not face it so they ended their own lives. I saw that several times.

I could not believe this was the UK, my expectations were so different. For me, asylum is having a safe place to live in a different country because your home country is unsafe or your life is in danger.

It is having human rights.

But I’ve been waiting more than two years for my claim to be heard, for an interview – for someone to ask what happened to me in Iran, why did I come to England? I was told this was a safe place and that the government is much kinder than in Iran. I am safe, but there is no compassion in the system. The Home Office just sees paper, a name, they don’t think about the real person. There is an endless stream of paperwork and bureaucracy, I call it paper play; because they are playing with our lives.

I don’t want big things, just a quicker process and an interview.

My life in Iran was quiet. My brother and I owned a mini-supermarket, I had a car and my business. I was about to marry my girlfriend. Many people from Iran are political refugees, but my problem was changing my religion.

Under the Islamic regime, there is no freedom of belief and converting to any foreign religion is illegal. It is seen as the biggest crime. People die for this. It might take a bit of time, maybe you will be in jail for a long time, but sooner or later they will execute you. If you’re discovered.