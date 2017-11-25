The UK and European Union’s plans to share out quotas for cheap food imports from countries around the world after Brexit have come under fire from Australia. Restrictions on how many products can be imported into the EU on favourable rates are set across the bloc and concerns have been raised internationally that exporters could take a financial hit when the UK quits. The Government has agreed with Brussels to divide up the numbers of goods that can be brought in on low or zero tariffs based roughly on current rates, the Press Association reports.

PA Archive/PA Images Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said:

It would mean products imported into the UK in higher numbers than other parts of the bloc would continue to be traded in similar numbers. Australian trade minister Steven Ciobo said the move would impose unacceptable restrictions on nations exporting to the bloc. “The point is that you have a choice about where you place your quota at the moment,” he told the BBC. “Therefore, given that you could put it in the UK or you could put it into continental Europe, why would we accept a proposition that would see a decline in the quota available because of the Brexit decision?” Other countries with concerns about the quota-splitting plan include the United States, New Zealand, Brazil and Canada.