Former ‘Hollyoaks’ actor Ayden Callaghan and his wife Sarah Jane Honeywell are expecting their second child.

Callaghan announced the news on Instagram with a video of a film trailer for the upcoming “film” ‘Little Bro’, out (due) in February 2018.

Shot by “Callaghan Films”, the video shared the couple’s journey of welcoming their first child, Phoenix, into the world two years ago.

Near the end they showed a picture of the baby scan and wrote: “Get ready for baby #2”.

Callaghan, who shared the video on Monday 4 September, captioned it: “Some very exciting news. Check out the vid.”

After Callaghan posted the video, Honeywell took to her blog, ‘HoneyMumster’, to reveal she had hyperemesis gravidarum, the day it was revealed the Duchess of Cambridge is suffering in her third pregnancy.

“As I hadn’t been sick at all with Phoenix, I thought it meant you were just sick maybe after every meal,” she wrote on her blog.

“Well more fool me. I found out firsthand it doesn’t mean that all – it really is extreme pregnancy sickness.

“The doctor confirmed I had hyperemesis gravidarum and said I needed to go straight to hospital (half an hour away) as I had a dangerous amount of ketones [substances that are made when the body breaks down fat for energy] in my system.”

Honeywell ended the post by writing: “So please spare a thought for Kate and all women who suffer this fucking awful thing… It’s not quite your normal pregnancy sickness – it’s extreme but so worth it.”