Warning: This article contains images and a video of a medical nature.

The moment a baby was born slowly during a “gentle caesarean” has been captured on camera in a fascinating video.

Venezuelan doctor and obstetrician Jham Frank Lugo shared the footage on Instagram, explaining the baby was positioned feet down, so the woman was having a planned c-section.

The clip showed Lugo gently pulling the baby out limb by limb as the mother was able to watch.

“We can see the video of a respectful and careful birth, with obstetrical maneuvers and surveillance that guarantees the safety of the baby and the mother,” he wrote in the caption on 13 March.