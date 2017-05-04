A mum has shared a photo of her newborn baby son holding the contraceptive device he shared a womb with.

Lucy Hellein, from Alabama, US, had become pregnant three weeks after having the Mirena brand intrauterine birth control device (IUD) fitted.

When she gave birth to her son at 8.40am on 27 April via caesarean section, the IUD was found behind her placenta.

So a nurse placed the IUD in Hellein’s son’s hand for the comedic shot of baby Dexter Tyler below, which Hellein shared on Facebook with the caption: “Mirena fail! “