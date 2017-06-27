More than half of parents would consider calling their baby Corbyn, according to a new survey on baby name trends.

The small-scale survey of 1,305 parents revealed that the popularity of the Labour leader following the General Election has sparked an unusual trend.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of the mums and dads surveyed by Channel Mum revealed they were seeing more parents choosing politically-inspired names.

While more than a third of parents (38%) said they would consider the name May, just 4% would choose the name Theresa for a newborn.

A third of parents liked the name Cameron, followed by 15% of parents who would choose the name Jeremy.

“Corbyn is the stand-out naming trend this year, and we expect to see lots of babies over the election period named after the Labour leader,” said Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum.com.

Lindy Christopher via Getty Images

Freegard added: “What’s in a name? Well rather a lot. Names reflect both changing fashions and our changing society.

“With 70% of families believing their child is judged on their name, a vast amount of love, care and attention is poured into picking the right moniker.

“But remember a week is a long time in politics and your child will have that name for a lifetime, so do consider the effects of naming a child after any politician.”

Other baby-naming trends revealed from the survey included traditional Muslim names going mainstream, with 6% of the parents quizzed seeing more non-Muslim families using Muslim names. The most commonly-used Muslim monikers included Zane, Zahra, Ayesha, Farah, Anila, Omar and Jana.

The most common current trend is surnames as first names. Two thirds of parents reported this is on the rise in their area, with top names including Cooper, Grayson, Parker, Quinn, Jones, Carter, Mason, Jackson, Hunter and Riley.

The rise of gender-fluid culture also means gender neutral names are becoming more popular. Alex, Charlie, Elliott, Ellis, Max and Sydney were among the names spotted more often by 41% of parents.

Up and coming trends, according to the survey:

Political names (23% of parents are seeing an increase in this)

Viking/Scandi names (11%)

Tough names (10%)

Non-Muslim families using Muslim names (6%)

70s names (4%)

US place names (3%)

Most popular current naming trends, according to the survey:

Surnames as first names (66% of parents have seen an increase in this)

Traditional English names (61%)

Gender neutral names (41%)

Names with X spellings (35%)

Water names (16%)

Frozen names (13%)