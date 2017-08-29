The Bank Holiday is over and everyone’s wondering how the hell it passed so quickly.

As you reach for another bucket-load of coffee to survive a Tuesday that feels like a Monday, here are nine hilarious stock photos that you might be able to relate to.

Please note these are the descriptions that came with the stock photos.

1) 'Exhausted woman in bed wanting more coffee’

cglade via Getty Images Who's pouring it and why won't they stop?

2) ‘Messy man sleeping with pizza on his forehead’

mediaphotos via Getty Images He got a pizza the action.

3) ‘Young woman oversleeping and being late’

Marjan_Apostolovic via Getty Images What time?

4) ‘Beautiful woman with a painful pounding headache’

Robert Byron via Getty Images Is that a beanbag?

5) ‘Headless coffee junkie’

Minerva Studio via Getty Images No words.

6) ‘Sick and ill dachshund sausage dog isolated on white background with ice pack or bag on the head’

damedeeso via Getty Images But is it an ice pack or a bag?

7) ‘Man waking up with a headache, his beer goggles still on, cuddling with a beer bottle from the night before’

CareyHope via Getty Images Beer goggles.

8) ‘Exhausted young businessman yawning at work in office’

Tomwang112 via Getty Images So. Tired.

9) ‘Angry young businesswoman sitting with stack of folders at office desk’

Wavebreakmedia via Getty Images So. Angry.

Good luck getting through it peeps.