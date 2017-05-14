Katie Piper just pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the 2017 BAFTA TV awards.

The mum-of-one chose a stunning black and silver Kolchagov Barba couture gown to walk the red carpet on Sunday 14 May.

Piper took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her fashion choice with her thousands of followers before arriving at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

“Dinner is ready!,” Piper wrote.