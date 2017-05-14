All Sections
    14/05/2017 17:23 BST | Updated 14/05/2017 20:02 BST

    BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Katie Piper Stuns In A Billowing Couture Gown

    A gown fit for a princess.

    Katie Piper just pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the 2017 BAFTA TV awards.  

    The mum-of-one chose a stunning black and silver Kolchagov Barba couture gown to walk the red carpet on Sunday 14 May.  

    Piper took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her fashion choice with her thousands of followers before arriving at the Royal Festival Hall in London. 

    “Dinner is ready!,” Piper wrote.  

    Dinner is ready! #bafta2017 #kolchagovbarba #couture

    A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on

    The billowing black dress was covered in a beautiful silver metallic floral sheen - paired with strappy black heels from River Island

    Piper also shared a video on social media of herself riding to the venue. 

    “Here we come! Think I needed an extra car for my Kolchagov Barba gown,” she wrote. 

    @bafta here we come! Think I needed an extra car for my @kolchagovbarba gown

    A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on

