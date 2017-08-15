Kids love the process of baking almost as much as eating their yummy bakes afterwards. But many parents dread the mess and potential fuss and bother. Here’s how to make baking together fun - so you’ll all want to do it again and again.

Keep it simple and exciting (and try not to be a stress pants) Kids love the hands-on bits of cooking - so give them every opportunity to squeeze and squish, pour, mix, sift - and wash up with lots of bubbles. Baking has a very appealing alchemy for kids - mixing butter, sugar, eggs and flour and seeing the ingredients rise in the oven as if by magic, or adding bicarbonate of soda and seeing the froth appear. It’s a fabulous win-win confidence booster for kids: they get the sense of pride of showing off what they made and there’s the delicious tasting session afterwards. So for all these reasons, you should give it a go. It’s best to keep things simple to start with, especially as young children have a limited attention span. Andrew Webb, food journalist, author of Food Britannia and a dad, suggests no cook biscuits for young children. “Rocky road is easy. Melt the butter in the microwave, mix in ingredients and set in the fridge.” Making a batch of biscuit dough and using different-shaped cutters is a good starter recipe too.

Be prepared “It’s best to have all your equipment and ingredients laid out and ready before letting the kids loose,” says mum-of-two and food writer Katie Bryson, who blogs at Feeding Boys. “They’ll be impatient to get stuck in, so if you’re ready to go when you call them into the kitchen it’s a lot less stressful.” Carol Smith, cupcake-making mum of two who blogs at Lipstick and Lace, advises: “If you’re baking with under-fives, weigh all the ingredients first and put them into separate bowls so they can throw it all in and mix. Keep it simple.” Older children will enjoy weighing and measuring, using scales and a measuring jug, plus it’s good maths practice. Children can safely stand on low stools or kitchen chairs with the backs turned towards the table for extra sturdiness. You may want to give them aprons or old shirts to wear.

Hand out different tasks - and prevent stressful sibling bickering If you’re cooking with more than one child, think ahead about cooking tasks for each child so no one feels overlooked and truculent. Are they going to take turns, have different jobs or do everything in duplicate or triplicate? (I used to give each child their own bowl with icing sugar and little jug of water to add in order to avoid arguments!). You’ll know what will most appeal to your child and what’s within their age and ability range, but these are the kinds of cooking tasks that can be divided up and children love: Sieving flour

Grating cheese (watch out for little hands on the grater)

Breaking up bars of chocolate into chunks

Whisking and stirring

Cracking eggs

Squeezing lemons

Rolling biscuit dough

Cutting biscuit dough with different cutters

Mixing up icing and decorating cupcakes and biscuits Be safety aware Never leave your children alone in the kitchen mid-cooking session and drum into them that hot pans and ovens are dangerous and never to be touched. Parenting author Glynis Kozma suggests: “Don’t allow your children to use knives until you’re confident they can handle them safely. From the age of about four, children can do the washing-up with a step. Stirring a pan on the top of the stove can probably be done by eight or nine-year-olds, with supervision.” Of course, you know your kids’ abilities best, but this is a sensible guideline.