As an environmentalist running a sizeable UK bank, I’m not afraid to say it: our financial and monetary system undermines many of the environmental issues we need to address.

Christian Aid’s Big Shift campaign offers a stark insight into this lack of alignment between the financial sector and what most would consider socially useful. While achieving globally agreed climate ambitions would clearly be in the long-term interests of both the financial sector and the economies it is supposed to serve, a staggering $1trillion continued to be invested in fossil fuels in 2015, while only $300billion or so was invested in renewables.

It doesn’t need to be this way. For all the malaise that surrounds it, the existing financial system remains our best chance of tackling seemingly intractable issues such as climate change. With the right political will, the financial sector is uniquely placed to lead the transition to the sustainable economy which, apart from anything else, it needs for its own sake.

Banks are essential intermediaries – and generate value from fulfilling that role. First and foremost their responsibility is to keep people’s investment and money safe. As important, however, is for them to use that money in the long-term interest of their customers, not simply in the short-term interests of shareholders and senior management.

There are reasons to believe even banks understand the tipping point they’re on. Following calls from Bank of England governor Mark Carney, 11 major banks holding more than $7trillion agreed to start reporting on the risks posed by climate change on their assets earlier this year. These steps will help unearth the underlying value of banks to society, as well as their potential to become an important driving force in tackling the critical issues faced by people and planet.