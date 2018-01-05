BBC Food Website To Remain Open, Preserving Thousands Of Recipes Online

The BBC will no longer remove thousands of recipes from its popular BBC Food website after the corporation announced it had made £15 million savings elsewhere.

In May 2016 it was announced that 11,000 recipes would be removed from the corporation’s website, sparking widespread controversy.

The BBC said at the time that the food site would not be updated or linked to, but if users knew the URL for any of the recipes then they would still be able to access them.