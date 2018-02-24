The journalist realised he was “getting in a bit deep” so went to his bosses, who brought in MI5.

John Simpson said he was feeling “vulnerable” after the breakdown of his marriage when he received love letters from a woman he met in the country.

The BBC’s world affairs editor has told how he was targeted in a Czech honeytrap plot.

Simpson had been allowed into the closed communist state to cover an international conference in 1983.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “A few months later, a letter arrived, a love letter from a particularly attractive receptionist at the hotel where I had stayed.

“I told myself I’d play along with it. Ok, ok, I know that was stupid but my marriage was just breaking up and I felt a bit vulnerable.

“Anyway, the letters kept on coming and one of them contained photos of the girl, glamorous photos.

“‘I’m sorry these aren’t very good’, she wrote, ‘but I took them myself at home’.

“The trouble was you could see the outline of a photographer in one of them. I was getting in a bit deep here so I told the BBC, who in turn told MI5.

“A man in a suit came round to see me and explained it all. I’d never heard the expression honeytrap before.”

Simpson said the woman, known as Anna, had suggested meeting up in Hungary.