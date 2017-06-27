The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg has been defended by colleagues and a former adversary after the Telegraph’s front page asked if she was “the most divisive woman on TV today”.

As the face of the avowedly neutral BBC’s politics coverage, Kuenssberg is attacked from all sides. Social media is usually awash with criticism alleging that she is either a Tory or a left-winger.

With rabidly tory Laura Kuenssberg as political editor? — John Arnold (@floyduk) June 27, 2017

How long before it was removed. Typical left wing BBC. I hate their biased news reports and Laura Kuenssberg is downright arrogant — Brian Chaston (@brichas2009) June 25, 2017

A petition that called for her dismissal last year was taken down after its creator said it was “hijacked by sexist trolls”.

Even today, aggressively pro-Jeremy Corbyn website The Canary has published an article suggesting her tweets were an attempt to “spin the Tory/DUP deal”.

But an article in Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph emphasising the controversy around her prompted journalists to rally round and defend her.

The Times’ Lucy Fisher, who also works in the Westminster lobby correspondent, said the Telegraph article had the “overwhelming stench of sexism” and called Kuenssberg “fair and fearless”.

Overwhelming stench of sexism in pathetic Telegraph attack on Laura Kuennsberg - a fair & fearless journalist. Doesn't deserve this crap! — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) June 27, 2017

Her Times colleague Sam Coates agreed.

Shitty piece on @bbclaurak in the Telegraph today, particularly the p1 treatment. More than a whiff of sexism. — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 27, 2017

Daily Mirror and New Statesman journalist Kevin Maguire also said the article had a “distinct whiff of divisive sexism”.

Always found @bbclaurak fair, fearless & informed. Distinct whiff of divisive sexism in The Torygraph's targeting of her to bash the BBC pic.twitter.com/goIuGJcCxH — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) June 27, 2017

New Statesman editor Jason Cowley said the attacks from across the political spectrum showed “one thing above all else: she’s good at her job”.

That @bbclaurak is under attack from right and left and from nationalists tells us one thing above all else: she's good at her job. https://t.co/MvSh0eFS3s — Jason Cowley (@JasonCowleyNS) June 27, 2017

Which is actually the sentiment of the last line of the Telegraph article, which quotes a lobby correspondent saying: “Nick Robinson used to get accused of political bias, but mostly pro-Tory and it never seemed as personal or vicious.

“It’s remarkable that she gets accused of being in bed with both Labour and the Tories – so she must be doing something right.”

The Observer’s Nick Cohen said Kuenssberg had “enemies to be proud of”.

First the Corbyn left, now the Brexit right. @bbclaurak has enemies to be proud ofhttps://t.co/mQvoELU2SR — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) June 27, 2017

It wasn’t just journalists defending Kuenssberg.

Even Craig Oliver, a former BBC journalist who dealt with her when he was David Cameron’s communications boss, said she was fair and impartial.

The @bbclaurak criticism is unfair. I dealt with her a lot when at No10. Didn't always like it - but had no doubt she is fair and impartial. — Craig Oliver (@CraigOliver100) June 27, 2017

Kuenssberg meanwhile was tweeting today about Nicola Sturgeon postponing the SNP’s plan or a second Scottish independence referendum.

And the response was...