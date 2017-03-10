BBC News Interrupted By Kids, As Dad Deals With The Perils Of Working From Home

A live BBC news broadcast was interrupted by a couple of children who gatecrashed their dad’s office as he was giving an interview over Skype.
Robert Kelly had been invited on to discuss the South Korean president’s impeachment, but his two children stole focus as they toddled into shot.
Asked whether he thought relations with the North may change, Kelly battled to push his toddler out of shot, but to no avail.
Kelly’s hopes of regaining control of the situation were further thwarted when a second child in a walker rolls in through the door, with brilliant comedic timing.
A woman then frantically rushes in to round the kids up, further adding to the mayhem as she stays close to the ground trying (but failing) to stay out of the camera’s view as she closes the door.
The newsreader ends the segment by saying: “Robert, many thanks. There’s a first time for everything.
“I think you’ve got some children who need you!”