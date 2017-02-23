Isabel Oakeshott believes that Nigel Farage should be given a Knighthood #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/l5lACuBwMA

Ukip’s only MP has been confronted over whether he blocked a knighthood for his former leader Nigel Farage.

On the BBC’s flagship politics show Question Time, Douglas Carswell dismissed the claim put to him by journalist Isabel Oakeshott.

Quizzing the MP about his well-known “feud” with Farage, she said:

“I personally believe he should have got a knighthood. He was certainly put forward for a knighthood, and it appeared it was all going swimmingly until you were to give your endorsement to that and you failed to do so.”

Carswell replied:

“That’s simply not the case. I would love it if I had the power to give knighthoods.”

When pressed over being asked for backing or feedback, he replied: “Absolutely not at all.”