All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/02/2018 11:44 GMT | Updated 45 minutes ago

    7 Times BBC Question Time In Grantham Made Viewers Want To Smash Their TV

    'Question Time is just The Jeremy Kyle Show with salmon pink trousers.'

    If it were available, it’s a pretty safe bet that data from UK fitness trackers would show a significant increase in heart rates in stationary individuals between exactly 10:45pm and 11:45pm every Thursday.

    The BBC’s Question Time is possibly the most rage-inducing regular TV show currently on air as politicians verbally batter each other, audience members shout from the sidelines and the poor old BBC tries to toe the middle whilst being accused of bias from all sides.

    And last night’s show from Grantham was a corker.

    MORE:newspoliticscomedymediabbcQuestion Time

    Conversations