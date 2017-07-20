The BBC has responded to speculation about whether ‘Doctor Who’ newbie Jodie Whittaker will earn the same as predecessor Peter Capaldi, as the discussion about the gender gap at the corporation rages on.

Earlier this week, the BBC published the salaries of its highest-earning stars for the first time, with only a third of the people earning more than £150,000 a year revealed to be women.

Among the highest-paid actors was Peter Capaldi, who will step down from his Time Lord role over Christmas, with the keys to the Tardis going to newcomer Jodie.