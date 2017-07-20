The BBC has responded to speculation about whether ‘Doctor Who’ newbie Jodie Whittaker will earn the same as predecessor Peter Capaldi, as the discussion about the gender gap at the corporation rages on.
Earlier this week, the BBC published the salaries of its highest-earning stars for the first time, with only a third of the people earning more than £150,000 a year revealed to be women.
Among the highest-paid actors was Peter Capaldi, who will step down from his Time Lord role over Christmas, with the keys to the Tardis going to newcomer Jodie.
Following speculation about whether Jodie would be paid the same as her predecessor, BBC chief Tony Hall confirmed to the Evening Standard that this would be the case, adding: “There is parity for the same amount of work.
“And I do think it is time for 13th Time Lord to be a woman. I watched my first Doctor Who in the Sixties, hiding behind the sofa. As a devoted Whovian, I’m incredibly excited.”
News that the lead role in ‘Doctor Who’ would soon be played by a woman didn’t sit well with the show’s more traditional (or, y’know, sexist) fans, who complained to the BBC in the wake of the casting announcement.
The BBC has since issued a response to these complaints, insisting that it’s totally feasible for a woman to play the character, and telling detractors: “Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor.
“She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.”