BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has taken aim at the Sun’s front page by explaining why his salary is so much higher than his female co-host Louise Minchin.

The tabloid’s front page featured a picture of Walker sitting next to an unimpressed-looking Minchin, along with the headline “awkward!”.

It noted that while Walker appeared on the list of the BBC’s top earners in the £200,000 - £249,999 bracket, Minchin - who has hosted programme far longer than him - did not.