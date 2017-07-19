The BBC has released details on how much its top earners were paid over the last year.

The corporation had already defended its “incredible record of achievement” as it braced for the backlash ahead of the publication of the list of 96 stars earning more than £150,000 a year.

The list of top earners will underline how the Beeb exists in a market “even more competitive than ever” when faced with established rivals such as ITV and emerging broadcasters including Netflix, Director General Lord Tony Hall has said.