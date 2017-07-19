All Sections
    • NEWS
    19/07/2017 10:59 BST | Updated 19/07/2017 20:21 BST

    BBC Top Earners' Salaries In Full, As Corporation Releases Pay Details

    👀👀👀

    The BBC has released details on how much its top earners were paid over the last year.

    The corporation had already defended its “incredible record of achievement” as it braced for the backlash ahead of the publication of the list of 96 stars earning more than £150,000 a year.

    The list of top earners will underline how the Beeb exists in a market “even more competitive than ever” when faced with established rivals such as ITV and emerging broadcasters including Netflix, Director General Lord Tony Hall has said.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    BBC director-general Tony Hall has defended the corporation

    But it was facing a further row beyond how well-paid its marquee names are as it revealed two-thirds of those earning more than £150,000 are men.

    Here are the top earners in descending order... 

    Multi-genre 

    £2,200,000 - £2,249,999

    Chris Evans, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £850,000 - £899,999

    Graham Norton, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £700,000 - £749,999

    Jeremy Vine, presenter 

    JEFF SPICER VIA GETTY IMAGES

    £600,000 - £649,999 

    John Humphrys, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £550,000 - £599,999 

    Huw Edwards, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £450,000 - £499,999 

    Matt Baker, commentator and presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Claudia Winkleman, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £400,000 - £449,999 

    Andrew Marr, presenter  

    IAN GAVAN VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Stephen Nolan, presenter   

    £350,000 - £399,999 

    Fiona Bruce, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £250,000 - £299,999 

    Zoe Ball, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Brian Cox, presenter 

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Evan Davis, presenter 

    DAVE J HOGAN VIA GETTY IMAGES

    £200,000 - £249,999

    Mark Chapman, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Jools Holland, presenter 

    BARCROFT MEDIA VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Dan Walker, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Naga Munchetty, presenter and contributor 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Sport 

    £1,750,000 - £1,799,999

    Gary Lineker, presenter

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £400,000 - £449,999

    Alan Shearer, presenter

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £300,000 - £349,999

    Sue Barker, presenter

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £250,000 - £299,999

    Jason Mohammad, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £200,000 - £249,999 

    John Inverdale, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Gabby Logan, presenter  

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Jonathan Agnew, presenter and commentator 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Clare Balding, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Jonathan Davies, contributor 

    EMPICS Sport

     

    John McEnroe, presenter and commentator 

    KARWAI TANG VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Radio 

    £500,000 - £549,999 

    Steve Wright, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £400,000 - £449,999 

    Nicky Campbell, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £350,000 - £399,999 

    Vanessa Feltz, presenter 

    STUART C. WILSON VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Nicholas Grimshaw, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Simon Mayo, presenter 

    EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    £300,000 - £349,999 

    Lauren Laverne, presenter 

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    £250,000 - £299,999 

    Ken Bruce, presenter 

    EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Scott Mills, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Trevor Nelson, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £200,000 - £249,999

    Mark Radcliffe, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Adrian Chiles, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Greg James, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Shaun Keaveny, presenter 

    EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Moira Stuart, presenter 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Jo Whiley, presenter 

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    TV Non-Scripted (Factual and Entertainment)

    £400,000-£449,99

    Alex Jones, presenter

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £350,000-£399,999

    Tess Daly, presenter

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £300,000-£349,999

    Nick Knowles, presenter

    KARWAI TANG VIA GETTY IMAGES

    £200,000-£249,999

    Gary Barlow, contributor

    TONY BARSON VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Len Goodman, contributor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Danni Minogue, contributor

    BRENDON THORNE VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Bruno Tonioli, contributor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Alan Yentob, presenter

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £150,000 - £199,999

    Darcey Bussell, contributor

    BEN PRUCHNIE VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Mel Giedroyc, presenter

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Craig Horwood, contributor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Paul Martin, presenter

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Simon Schama, presenter

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    TV Scripted (Drama and Comedy)

    £350,000-£399,999

    Derek Thompson, actor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    £250,000-£299,999

    Amanda Mealing, actor

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £200,000-£249,999

    Peter Capaldi, actor

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Danny Dyer, actor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Emilia Fox, actor

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    David Jason, actor

    EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Rosie Marcel, actor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Adam Woodyatt, actor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

     £150,000-£199,999

    Laurie Brett, actor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Letitia Dean, actor

    ADA VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Tameka Empson, actor and contributor

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Guy Henry, actor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Linda Henry, actor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Scott Maslen, actor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Diane Parish, actor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Hugh Quarshie, actor

    EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Jemma Redgrave, actor 

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Tim Roth, actor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Catherine Shipton, actor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Gillian Taylforth, actor

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Lacey Turner, actor

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    News and Current Affairs

    £300,000-£349,999

    Eddie Mair, presenter

    JEFF OVERS VIA GETTY IMAGES

    £250,000-£299,999

    George Alagiah, presenter

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Nicholas Robinson, presenter

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    £200,000-£249,999

    Victoria Derbyshire, presenter

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Mishal Husain, presenter

    OLGA BERMEJO VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Martha Kearney, presenter

    EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Laura Kuenssberg, correspondent

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Andrew Neil, presenter

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Jonathan Sopel, correspondent

    JEFF OVERS VIA GETTY IMAGES

    £150,000 - £199,999

    Kamal Ahmed, correspondent

    Jeremy Bowen, correspondent

    DOUG PETERS/EMPICS ENTERTAINMENT

    Ben Brown, presenter

    COLIN MCPHERSON VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Mark Easton, correspondent

    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

    Gavin Esler, presenter

    JEREMY SUTTON-HIBBERT VIA GETTY IMAGES

    James Naughtie, correspondent and presenter

    AWAKENING VIA GETTY IMAGES

    John Pienaar, correspondent

    BRUNO VINCENT VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Sophie Raworth, presenter

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    John Simpson, correspondent

    PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

    Kirsty Wark, presenter

    JEFF SPICER VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Justin Webb, presenter

    Jez Coulson
     
     

     

    Conversations