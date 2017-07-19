The BBC has released details on how much its top earners were paid over the last year.
The corporation had already defended its “incredible record of achievement” as it braced for the backlash ahead of the publication of the list of 96 stars earning more than £150,000 a year.
The list of top earners will underline how the Beeb exists in a market “even more competitive than ever” when faced with established rivals such as ITV and emerging broadcasters including Netflix, Director General Lord Tony Hall has said.
But it was facing a further row beyond how well-paid its marquee names are as it revealed two-thirds of those earning more than £150,000 are men.
Here are the top earners in descending order...
Multi-genre
£2,200,000 - £2,249,999
Chris Evans, presenter
£850,000 - £899,999
Graham Norton, presenter
£700,000 - £749,999
Jeremy Vine, presenter
£600,000 - £649,999
John Humphrys, presenter
£550,000 - £599,999
Huw Edwards, presenter
£450,000 - £499,999
Matt Baker, commentator and presenter
Claudia Winkleman, presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Andrew Marr, presenter
Stephen Nolan, presenter
£350,000 - £399,999
Fiona Bruce, presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Zoe Ball, presenter
Brian Cox, presenter
Evan Davis, presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Chapman, presenter
Jools Holland, presenter
Dan Walker, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Naga Munchetty, presenter and contributor
Sport
£1,750,000 - £1,799,999
Gary Lineker, presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Alan Shearer, presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Sue Barker, presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Jason Mohammad, presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
John Inverdale, presenter
Gabby Logan, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Jonathan Agnew, presenter and commentator
Clare Balding, presenter
Jonathan Davies, contributor
John McEnroe, presenter and commentator
Radio
£500,000 - £549,999
Steve Wright, presenter
£400,000 - £449,999
Nicky Campbell, presenter
£350,000 - £399,999
Vanessa Feltz, presenter
Nicholas Grimshaw, presenter
Simon Mayo, presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Lauren Laverne, presenter
£250,000 - £299,999
Ken Bruce, presenter
Scott Mills, presenter
Trevor Nelson, presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Radcliffe, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Adrian Chiles, presenter
Greg James, presenter
Shaun Keaveny, presenter
Moira Stuart, presenter
Jo Whiley, presenter
TV Non-Scripted (Factual and Entertainment)
£400,000-£449,99
Alex Jones, presenter
£350,000-£399,999
Tess Daly, presenter
£300,000-£349,999
Nick Knowles, presenter
£200,000-£249,999
Gary Barlow, contributor
Len Goodman, contributor
Danni Minogue, contributor
Bruno Tonioli, contributor
Alan Yentob, presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Darcey Bussell, contributor
Mel Giedroyc, presenter
Craig Horwood, contributor
Paul Martin, presenter
Simon Schama, presenter
TV Scripted (Drama and Comedy)
£350,000-£399,999
Derek Thompson, actor
£250,000-£299,999
Amanda Mealing, actor
£200,000-£249,999
Peter Capaldi, actor
Danny Dyer, actor
Emilia Fox, actor
David Jason, actor
Rosie Marcel, actor
Adam Woodyatt, actor
£150,000-£199,999
Laurie Brett, actor
Letitia Dean, actor
Tameka Empson, actor and contributor
Guy Henry, actor
Linda Henry, actor
Scott Maslen, actor
Diane Parish, actor
Hugh Quarshie, actor
Jemma Redgrave, actor
Tim Roth, actor
Catherine Shipton, actor
Gillian Taylforth, actor
Lacey Turner, actor
News and Current Affairs
£300,000-£349,999
Eddie Mair, presenter
£250,000-£299,999
George Alagiah, presenter
Nicholas Robinson, presenter
£200,000-£249,999
Victoria Derbyshire, presenter
Mishal Husain, presenter
Martha Kearney, presenter
Laura Kuenssberg, correspondent
Andrew Neil, presenter
Jonathan Sopel, correspondent
£150,000 - £199,999
Kamal Ahmed, correspondent
Jeremy Bowen, correspondent
Ben Brown, presenter
Mark Easton, correspondent
Gavin Esler, presenter
James Naughtie, correspondent and presenter
John Pienaar, correspondent
Sophie Raworth, presenter
John Simpson, correspondent
Kirsty Wark, presenter
Justin Webb, presenter