Experts Slam 'Immoral' Protein Supplement Adverts: 'If You’re Eating Right It's A Complete Waste Of Money'

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) has condemned some adverts for protein supplements, saying “a lot of false advice” is promoted in magazines and online.

Professor Graeme Close, who works at John Moores University and is a spokesperson for the organisation, branded certain ads “wrong and immoral”.

He suggested thousands of people are using protein powders, shakes and other products as a “substitute not a supplement”.

“I always talk about supplements being exactly that. The rise of Instagram and Twitter makes people think you can buy these bodies out of a bottle,” he told the BBC.

“Some of the advertising by some of these companies is wrong and immoral.

“You will see some ridiculous claims that you can move from out of shape and overweight in four weeks by taking a pill.”