Diplomatic Row Looms Over The Fate Of ‘Beatles’ Terror Suspects

The fate of two British men suspected of being members of an Islamic State execution group dubbed “The Beatles” could escalate into a diplomatic row between the UK and United States.

Washington wants militants captured by the coalition-backed Syrian democratic forces to be turned over to face justice in their home countries.

But British ministers have resisted suggestions that Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh should return to the UK to stand trial.

The two men were captured in Syria, having fallen into the hands of Kurdish militia fighters in January, and are under guard in the caliphate’s former heartland.