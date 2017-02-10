Appearing in the night sky will be Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova a stunning green comet that has been showing its face since around mid-December.

Stargazers in the UK will tonight be treated to something rather special.

Also known as the ‘New Year Comet’, 45P will be making its best pass for UK stargazers tonight (10 Feb).

From around midnight onwards you should be able to see the green comet through a low-power telescope or even a pair of binoculars.

How To View Comet 45P

Your best chance of finding Comet 45P in the night sky will be through the use of technology.

You can download a range of excellent stargazing apps for your iPhone or Android device such as: Star Walk 2, Sky Guide or SkyView.

All of them will be able to overlay the night sky through your iPhone screen using the camera helping you find these sights with relative ease.

What is a comet?