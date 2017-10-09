NHS Must End The Unfair 'Postcode Lottery' Faced By Bereaved Parents, Charities Warn

Parents grieving the loss of a baby are often forced to endure being placed in maternity wards full of new mums and their babies, due to a “postcode lottery”, charities have warned.

More than 40 charities working to prevent baby deaths and pregnancy loss, have formed a coalition to petition the NHS, as they state current levels of support offered after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death are “worryingly inconsistent” across the country.

Currently, only 46% of health trusts give their staff mandatory bereavement care training, according to the charity SANDS, and one in three don’t have a dedicated bereavement room - a space in a maternity unit where parents can get away from families who have just welcomed a child.

“It is very worrying that parents have told us they can hear the sounds of crying babies, and mothers and fathers congratulating each other on the birth of their healthy babies, while they grieve,” said Dr Clea Harmer, SANDS chief executive.