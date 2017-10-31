A former member of Labour’s ruling NEC has revealed that she was raped during a party event - but was discouraged from reporting the assault.

Bex Bailey, a former Parliamentary aide to leadership contender Liz Kendall, told BBC Radio 4 that she was attacked as a 19-year-old by a senior member of the party.

Bailey, now 25, told the PM programme said that the sexual assault in 2011

She had “tried to pretend it hadn’t happened” and did not report the attack to the police at the time.

“I was scared, I felt ashamed, I know that the Labour Party, like any family, loves a good gossip - and I didn’t want people to know and I also was worried that I wouldn’t be believed if I did,” she said.

Two years later, she did confide in a party official but was advised not to take the matter further because it could ‘damage’ her.

“It took me a while to sum up the courage to tell anyone in the party,” she said.

“But when I did, I told a senior member of staff, who told me... or it was suggested to me that I not report it, I was told that if I did it might damage me - and that might be their genuine view, it might be that that was the case in which case that shows that we have a serious problem in politics with this issue anyway.”

