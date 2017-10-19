All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    19/10/2017 12:50 BST

    Beyoncé Slays In Extra Glam Earrings: Here's How You Can Get The Look for Less

    Bringing real glam back.

    Beyoncé was a vision in emerald green and gold jewels at the Tidal x Brooklyn ceremony. 

    The dress, created especially for Beyoncé by Walter Mendes, featured a thigh split and a bold asymmetric neckline. But there was one thing pulling focus from her glamorous gown on 17 October.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Beyonce attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on 17 October 17 2017 in New York City.

    Queen Bey complimented her gown with the perfect accessories, which she shared in a selection of multiple photos on Instagram. 

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    We’re particularly obsessed with those luxurious gold earrings - custom made by Lorraine Schwartz

    Check out her Alexander Wang and Judith Leiber clutch, designed to literally look like a wad of cash. 

    As well as the immeasurable number of Swarovski crystals, Bey thought a further touch of luxe would complete the look with a gorgeous purple stole.  

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    If you want to emulate the soul queen, take a look at our choice of affordable alternatives to her bold gold earrings. 

    Brora

    Gold Charm Earrings, £39.

    Brora

    Debenhams

    Designer gold filigree pearl drop earrings, £15.

     
    Debenhams

    River Island

    Gold tone disk dangle earrings, £12.

     

    River Island

    Aldo

    Gold earrings, £10.

    Aldo
    Aldo gold earrings, £10

    Long reign the queen of style.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity StyleBeyoncéaccessoriesjewelleryearrings

    Conversations