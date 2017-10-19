Beyoncé Slays In Extra Glam Earrings: Here's How You Can Get The Look for Less

Beyoncé was a vision in emerald green and gold jewels at the Tidal x Brooklyn ceremony.
The dress, created especially for Beyoncé by Walter Mendes, featured a thigh split and a bold asymmetric neckline. But there was one thing pulling focus from her glamorous gown on 17 October.
Queen Bey complimented her gown with the perfect accessories, which she shared in a selection of multiple photos on Instagram.
We’re particularly obsessed with those luxurious gold earrings - custom made by Lorraine Schwartz.
Check out her Alexander Wang and Judith Leiber clutch, designed to literally look like a wad of cash.
As well as the immeasurable number of Swarovski crystals, Bey thought a further touch of luxe would complete the look with a gorgeous purple stole.
If you want to emulate the soul queen, take a look at our choice of affordable alternatives to her bold gold earrings.
Brora
Gold Charm Earrings, £39.
Debenhams
Designer gold filigree pearl drop earrings, £15.
River Island
Gold tone disk dangle earrings, £12.
Aldo
Gold earrings, £10.
Long reign the queen of style.