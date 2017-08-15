Bill Gates has quietly and effeciently been donating his fortune since the early 90s but the Microsoft founder has outdone himself by making his largest donation to charity in 17-years. In a filing to the Securities & Exchange commision on Monday Gates donated a staggering $4.6 billion in Microsoft shares.

Rick Wilking / Reuters

Not only is it his largest donation since 2000 but it reduces his share in the company he founded to just 1.3%. Since he started donating his money Gates has given away over $50 billion to good causes, the vast majority of which has gone through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates’ philanthropy has proven to be infectious among his fellow billionaires, in 2007 Warren Buffet agreed to pledge a staggering $30 billion to the foundation making it the single largest gift anyone has given.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet has long been a supporter of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. Earlier this year Buffet donated $3.2 billion to the organisation.

Despite giving away huge swathes of his money, Gates remains the richest human being on the planet with a personal fortune of $89.9 billion. He’s actually held that title 18 times out of the last 23 years. In December 2016 Gates announced the Breakthrough Energy Investment Fund which saw $1 billion invested into new forms of energy production. Writing on his personal website, Gates explains why he set up the fund. “By the middle of this century, the world will use twice as much energy as we use today.” he writes. “There’s good news in this: more energy means better lives and stronger economies.”