American talkshow host Bill Maher lambasted Republicans on Friday night in an impassioned speech condemning right-wing politicians for letting Donald Trump “get away with pretty much anything” just because he is a Republican.

The Real Time host questioned why Republicans were so willing to give those with the “magic” capital R after their name such an easy ride.

Maher listed the number of times Trump did not “put America first”, such as when the US President stood up for Vladimir Putin, compared US intelligence agencies to Nazis and insulted war hero Senator John McCain.