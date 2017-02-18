American talkshow host Bill Maher lambasted Republicans on Friday night in an impassioned speech condemning right-wing politicians for letting Donald Trump “get away with pretty much anything” just because he is a Republican.
The Real Time host questioned why Republicans were so willing to give those with the “magic” capital R after their name such an easy ride.
Maher listed the number of times Trump did not “put America first”, such as when the US President stood up for Vladimir Putin, compared US intelligence agencies to Nazis and insulted war hero Senator John McCain.
The presenter said that, had a member of the Democrat party made such derogatory comments about the US, the Republicans would have been highly critical of them.
Maher said:
“I’ve got to say to all you flag waving right-wingers who are always say ‘I’m not just gonna stand her and let you run down America’, you’re standing there and letting Trump run down America.”
“When Trump said ‘I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t loose voters, he wasn’t making a joke. He’s never made a joke unless his entire life is some sort of Andy Kaufman-style performance, in which case stop it. No, he was simply stating an actual fact for once, which is if you have the magic ‘R’ after your name you can drive a hummer through a daycare centre and Fox News will say the babies were asking for it.”
“America is the Republican party’s bitch and they can criticise and betray her but you can’t.”
“Why do Republicans get away with this? Why do they have patriotic immunity? America is like a dysfunctional family where the Democrats are the older, mature son who works hard and does everything right, but somehow is never good enough. And the Republicans are the young asshole son who’s a fuck up no matter how many times he crashes the Camaro, daddy buys him a new one.”
