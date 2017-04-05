Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor is losing advertisers at a rate of knots after it was revealed that a number of women have accused the show’s host of sexual harassment.

According to a report by the New York Times, five of Bill O’Reilly’s former colleagues were paid a total of around $13 million (£10.5 million) in settlements over harassment claims.

Former contributor Wendy Walsh is among O’Reilly’s accusers, claiming a job offer was withdrawn after she declined his invitation to go with him to his hotel suite after a dinner in 2013, the BBC reported.

Among the first advertisers to jump ship following the revelations were Mercedes Benz and Hyundai.